06 Sept 2022

Huge response in Leitrim to appeal for instruments for Ukrainians

Deasun Lyons with some of the instruments generously donated for Ukrainian people to date

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

06 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

A few weeks ago Elphin musician, George Eggleston, issued an appeal for unused musical instruments for Ukraine refugees.
There are over 200 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, in the hotel in Drumshanbo.
There are qualified music teachers amongst them but, sadly, they had no instruments to learn to play on.


That has now changed with the very generous response to this appeal. George and team have now taken delivery of several pianos which have been retuned and distributed. They have also received guitars, keyboards, fiddles, tin whistles etc. George would like to thank the Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns committee and Deasun Lyons, who helped with moving and delivery of these instruments.

There still more instruments to come and every donation is very welcome. However the group does not need any more pianos but would welcome keyboards and other instruments.


The music teacher, Victoria, in the Drumshanbo group from Ukraine would like to thank everybody from the bottom of her heart for their generosity and kindness.
Because of the support and the generous donation of instruments received the group from Ukraine in Drumshanbo have now formed a committee and a choir of adults and children.


They are busy making costumes and will be taking part in a concert in the Market Yard in Carrick-on-Shannon later in September and will also take part in Culture Night in the county also later in the month. Thanks to everyone for generous donations of instruments and money. If anyone wants further information or to donate you can contact George on 086 0826357.

Local News

