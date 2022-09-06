Fundraiser for North West Hospice to be held in Carrick-on-Shannon

As well as the raffle there will be a sale of jewellery, gifts and various other items
There will be a fundraiser (raffle) in aid of the North West Hospice at the Farmers' Market at Market Yard Centre this Thursday 8th and the following Thursday 15th in Carrick on Shannon.
Prizes include a large hamper, Whiskey, Baileys, wine and chocolates.
Lines are €2 each, € 5 for 3.
Also, on the same days, a sale of jewellery, gifts and various other items.
The draw will take place on Friday, 16th September.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.