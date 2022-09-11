Search

11 Sept 2022

Leitrim Joint Policing Committee open to public next week

Rainbow Ballroom of Romance Glenfarne

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

11 Sept 2022 12:01 PM

A public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee in conjunction with An Garda Síochána will take place on Wednesday night, September 14 at 7pm in The Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne.


Members of the public are invited to attend and indeed all will be most welcome when they do so. Membership of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee includes elected members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and leading Leitrim County Council officials.


For all people in North Leitrim criminal activity is always a matter of concern in every town, village and townland. This issue impacts on all in rural areas, as is very evident from what happened during the recent terrifying burglary incident in Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon where it was a horrible experience for 93-year-old Una Farrell at 2am in the morning at her home and business premises.


With the onset of darker evenings and longer nights in the coming months criminals are sure to be at work in all rural areas.
The Glenfarne Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting will address this issue and hopefully as a result all local North Leitrim communities will be in a better position to avoid becoming victims of criminal activity.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media