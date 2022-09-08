Search

08 Sept 2022

Poetry Films and Poetry Live at Written Word festival in Leitrim

Poetry Films and Poetry Live at Written Word festival in Leitrim

Colum Scully speaking at the awards night. Pictures by Jo Gray

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

08 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

On the edge of a sun bathed, flower bedecked Drumshanbo the launch of the inaugural Poetry Film Competition as part of the Revived Written Word Weekend took place on Friday evening, August 26, in the Old Mayflower Ballroom.


Poetry Film is a funny thing, new to a lot of people, and maybe a strange idea to some, but at its heart it is presenting poems with a visual backdrop. So if you like poetry, you will love poetry film. Advice, don’t always search for the narrative, just let it wash over you and entertain and inspire you.


And they did, the people made their way to the cabaret styled venue, red table clothes and floral sprays, vegan wraps and red wine creating the perfect atmosphere for an hour of thought provoking film and chat.


They were entertained by shorts from seven countries, including six Irish, ranging in theme from War and its impact on the environment, to emigration, to police violence.
There were also beautiful animated pieces where a scarlet fox darted across our screen, the words of the poem dancing on the swish of his tail.


Lots of people loved the Spoken Word film where a Dealer in Poetry tried to sell her illicit stash to us from under a shadowy bridge.
But the winner from Dylan and Jonathan Brennan stood out. Perhaps about fertility, perhaps a dystopian Frankenstein-like horror with a twist at the end, it worked beautifully.


Partly filmed in Leitrim “Four attempts at making a Human” deserves re-watching over and over again, and the visual impact forces rereading of the very powerful poem.
The night ended with a short question and answer session from two of the short-listed entrants, Kevin McManus and Fiona Aryan, and two acceptance speeches on video from the winners in far away Mexico City and Transylvania, where Jonathan Brennan was accepting another award for his film making.

Author Mary Guckian


All in all the competition was an outstanding success with 80 entries from 13 countries and was a very rewarding competition to organise.
The evening ended with an Open Stage of live poetry reading.


The night was also graced with the presence of Leitrim’s First Lady of Poetry, Mary Guckian who read from her book of poems, “Pathways through Pastures Old and New”.
A visiting poet from Galway Cormac Kulleen also read from his latest collection. Drumshanbo’s Eileen O’Toole read from the 2010 collection work from Leitrim writers called “Leaves” and recited her poem “The Returned Immigrant”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media