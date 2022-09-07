The late Lizzie Moran, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon

Lizzie Moran (née McGroary), was originally from Scotland and moved over to her Irish grandparents in Mullagh, Dromahair, Co Leitrim where she lived most of her childhood. She had a love for animals, cats, dogs and cows where she grew up on the farm in the rural countryside of Leitrim.

From there she met Joe Moran whom she married and they lived in Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, where they had their son Tony.

Lizzie attended Tony’s many athletic and football achievements and in her spare time loved to play bingo, 25 and bridge.

She worked her many years in Wessel factory, i.e. Leitrim Plastics, as a supervisor and when she wasn’t working she was always helping out neighbours and friends.

She used to read the tea leaves and many’s a late night was had. Lizzie loved music, especially country & western, loved attending the Late Late Show and was always the last to leave a party.

Lizzie will be fondly remembered for her vivaciousness, tenacity and her story-telling and was always the life and soul of any party.

Lizzie passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, August 31st, less than a month short of celebrating her 100th birthday.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Tony, sisters Mary and Jenny, brother Jack, parents John and Bridget and grandmother Liza. Lizzie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving nieces Terry, Tracey and Marilynn, adored grandchildren Ruth, Adrian and Tony, daughter-in-law Anne (nee Keogh), her cherished great-grandchildren Michael and Ada, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lizzie's remains reposed at her home on Thursday, September 1st. Removal took place on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Funeral Mass, followed by private committal service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May she Rest in Peace.