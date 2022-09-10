Search

10 Sept 2022

Don't miss the Garda Open Day at Lough Key Forest Park

Don't miss the Garda Open Day at Lough Key Forest Park

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Sept 2022 5:02 PM

To mark the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána, Castlerea District will host an open day at Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle  on Saturday, 17th September 2022 from 2-4pm.

This event will showcase the National Services including the Air Support Unit, Water Unit, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit, the Garda Band & Choir, Roads Policing Unit along with local Gardaí from the Castlerea District. Crime Prevention and Road Safety advice will be disseminated on the day.


The RSA will be in attendance with their ‘Interactive Shuttle’ which is an educational road safety experience. This is a superb learning tool to get across important and life-saving road safety messages in a highly memorable way.

There will also be a stand from the ‘John McGahern Barracks’, Cootehall, Boyle where writer John McGahern lived with his family while his father was the serving Sergeant there, which is now a museum operated by a local voluntary community group.

