Don't miss the Garda Open Day at Lough Key Forest Park

To mark the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána, Castlerea District will host an open day at Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle on Saturday, 17th September 2022 from 2-4pm.
This event will showcase the National Services including the Air Support Unit, Water Unit, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit, the Garda Band & Choir, Roads Policing Unit along with local Gardaí from the Castlerea District. Crime Prevention and Road Safety advice will be disseminated on the day.
The RSA will be in attendance with their ‘Interactive Shuttle’ which is an educational road safety experience. This is a superb learning tool to get across important and life-saving road safety messages in a highly memorable way.
There will also be a stand from the ‘John McGahern Barracks’, Cootehall, Boyle where writer John McGahern lived with his family while his father was the serving Sergeant there, which is now a museum operated by a local voluntary community group.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.