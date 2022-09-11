Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, September 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael John MOLLOHAN, Churchtown, Dublin / Leitrim



MOLLOHAN, Michael John, Churchtown and formerly of Keonbrook, Kilclare, Co. Leitrim - unexpectedly but peacefully, at home on the 9th of September 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Foley). Cherished father of John, Teresa (O'Reilly), Annette (Golden) and Valerie (Treacy), devoted grandfather of Leah, Bláthnaid, Isabelle, Ben, Áine, Tommy and Daniel, and brother of Mary (Duignan), the late Francis, Philomena, Paddy and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and dear friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday afternoon (11th September) from 2 pm, prior to his removal to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown, arriving at 5.15 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning (12th September) at 10 am followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery.

Mary Ann McLoughlin (née Rodican), Corraphort, Foxfield, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan



Mary Ann McLoughlin (nee Rodican), Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her daughter’s residence. Predeceased by her husband Sonny, brothers Bernard & John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving children, Sean, Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry, sister’s Eileen and Bridgee, brother in law Liam UK, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Geraldine and son in law Gerry Brady’s residence, Meenaghan, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, Eircode H14 PA66 this Sunday from 3 until 7pm. Walk through only please, house strictly private at all other times. Funeral to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield via Corraphort on Monday for 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to CRY c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director, Blacklion or any family member.

Veronica (Vera) Blake, 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Leitrim



Veronica (Vera) Blake (SRN,SCM), 4 Sliabh View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fortfield Road, Terenure, Dublin, peacefully, 9th September 2022, in the loving care of staff in Arus Carolan nursing home Mohill after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her sister -in -law May, niece Catriona, nephews Caillin, Cathal, Dermot and Eamonn, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 12th September 2022, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vera's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Family flowers only. Vera's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House private please

Peter (Petie) O'Rourke, Tullyvacan, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter (Petie) O'Rourke, Tullyvacan, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim, on 8th September 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick Hugh and Teresa and sister, Margaret Rourke, (Drumkeerin). Peter will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Angela, his children, Melanie, Mark and Jason, son-in-law, Marc and granddaughter Ivy Rai, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday, 10th September, from 3pm to 6pm for family and close friends. House open on Sunday, 11th September, from 2pm to 4pm and again from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 12th September, at 11 am in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3.30pm. Funeral Cortege will stop briefly for light refreshments at the Community Centre, Ballinaglera, following Funeral Mass.

Theresa Smyth (née Finn), Rathcronan, Granard, Longford / Claremorris, Mayo



Formerly Smyth’s Bros., Main St. Granard and Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Died Friday, 9th September 2022, suddenly, but peacefully, at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil, son Paul, daughter Mary, son-in-law Dave, brothers John, Michael, Patrick and sister Mary. Cherished mother of Mary, Philip, Terèse and Martin. Theresa will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, adoring grandchildren Mary, Enda, David, William, Danial, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, her sister Ann, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, son-in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, on Sunday the 11th from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday the 12th at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Family flowers only.Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Fr. Florian Farrelly O.F.M , Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Donegal



The death has occurred Fr. Florian Farrelly, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly of Multyfarnham Friary, Co. Westmeath. Following a road traffic accident. Fr.Florian has returned to his loving God. Predeceased by his brother Fr. Paschal. Fr. Florian will be sadly missed by those who knew him, his sudden death is a hugh loss to his sister Mary, to the Franciscan community in Ireland and all those who know and loved him. Fr Florian remains will be received on Sunday the 11th at The Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh,Co. Donegal F94 PH21 for evening prayers at 5pm. Reposing after 10am mass on Monday to 6.30pm. Removal from The Franciscan Friary on Tuesday morning the 13th of September at 8am to arrive in Multyfarnham Friary, Westmeath, N91 X279 for 12pm funeral mass with burial afterward in the Franciscan Cemetery. Fr.Florian Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://theabbeymultyfarnham.ie/webcam/

Very Rev Fr Brian Carroll Rhue, Kilmore, Roscommon



Very Rev. Fr Brian Carroll Retired Parish Priest - Jackson, Mississippi and late of Rhue, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Catherine’s Village, Madison, USA. Predeceased by his Parents Dan and Bridget, brother Donal and sister-in-law Olivia. Fr Brian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sorrowing brothers Anthony and Paddy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Teresa, nephews Daniel, Brendan, Anthony, Donal, Padraig and Brian, nieces Rebecca, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Eleanor and Leah, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, Bishop Kopacz, fellow priests and religious of the Dioceses of Jackson, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the US and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Kilmore, Co. Roscommon next week. Details to follow. The Carroll family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral arrangements later.

Charles Earley, Glasnevin Dublin 9, formerly Annaghearley Co Leitrim

Earley Charles (Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9, formerly of Annaghearley, Co. Leitrim and retired building contractor) On September 4th 2022 passed suddenly at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Joseph, Dave, Alicia and Niall, beloved brother of Margaret, Phil, Seamus, Johnny, Mary, Martina and the late Paddy, Jenny and Mickie and beloved grandad of Holly, Devin and the late Aimee. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 10th, at 11am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium at 12.40pm approximately. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolence section on this page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Temple Street Hospital Foundation, Temple Street, Dublin 1 or at https://www.templestreet.ie/donate/

Pat Britton, Drimark, Donegal Town, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal



It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Pat Britton, Donegal Town, originally from Ballyshannon. Pat passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Mary (his current wife as he would call her for the past 50+ years), worshiped father to Tara (Scott), Greg (Lynsey), Nikola (Jamie) and Lynette (David), doted grandfather to 10 wonderfully behaved grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Pat & Una Britton and brother Ernan.

Pat leaves behind a legacy within Donegal Town and beyond. Founder and master of Britton Insurance, which recently celebrated 50 years in business; community focused, Pat was a true gent whether from behind a desk or at his bar stool in various fine establishments throughout Donegal Town. Pat has had many passions throughout his life, Donegal being a major part of it. An avid philanthropist, Pat also loved show jumping, running, rowing, rugby, golf - basically, if he could support sport and local clubs he was on board. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, his staff, colleagues and many acquaintances he made throughout his 70+ years. He was loved and will be truly remembered by all.

His remains will repose at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, (eircode F94 WN24), on Saturday, 10th September, from 2pm until 6pm. Removal from there on Sunday morning, travelling via his business premises on Tirchonaill St., Donegal Town, going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.