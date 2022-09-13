Search

13 Sept 2022

Refurbishment works underway at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton

Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Arus Breffni Community Nursing Unit is a 25-bed unit situated in Manorhamilton Town. It is a community-based residential service currently accommodating the care needs of the elderly population in North Leitrim. 

During a recent inspection, the inspectors said, “This was a pleasant, welcoming centre where residents were enjoying a good quality of life”.

All residents expressed high levels of satisfaction with the activity provided which included animal therapy and this appeared to boost their mood throughout the day. The report stated "this was a well-managed centre with good levels of oversight to monitor the quality and safety of care.”

Out of the 18 regulations assessed as part of the inspection, 13 regulations were compliant and five were deemed substantially compliant and there were no areas of noncompliance.

The areas of improvement identified in the inspection were related to premises, fire safety, infection prevention and control, notification of incidents and governance and management. Four out of the five substantially compliant areas identified are actioned and closed. The outstanding area relates to IPC, and this is being addressed as part of the ongoing refurbishment works within the unit.

Martin Collum, General Manager for Older Persons Services HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “I am delighted with the ongoing refurbishment works currently underway in Arus Breffni Nursing Unit.  The HSE will continue to work to ensure the delivery of high quality, person centered services to the residents in Arus Breffni Nursing Unit”.

