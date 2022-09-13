Remembering Joe -The Joe Dolan Show comes to Leitrim this year

Throughout his singing career, Joe Dolan's energetic and charismatic stage performances thrilled audiences throughout the world. From his first hit in 1964, ‘The Answer To Everything’, through the 70’s with hits such as ‘I Need You’ and ‘Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Roller’, the 80’s with ‘More and More’, It’s You, It’s You, It’s You’ and ‘Goodbye Venice Goodbye’, The 90’s with ‘The Universal’ and into the new century with a musical collaboration with The RTE Concert Orchestra.

15 years since his passing in 2007, his music is as popular as ever. To mark his 15th Anniversary, Joe’s family are taking their show ‘Remembering Joe’ on a Nationwide Tour.

Joe’s brother Ben, who shared the stage with his younger brother for 47 fun-filled years will highlight Joe’s successful singing career. He will be joined on stage by Joe’s Niece Sandra, Nephew's Adrian and Ray with Singer Karen Carroll and members of Joe’s original backing band. A nostalgic evening of hit after hit.

’No Show Like A Joe Show’ was the catchphrase used to describe Joe’s live shows and how they used to put people in a happy mood. Celebrate the Music of One of Ireland’s Greatest Singers at - ‘Remembering Joe’, you will be singing and dancing along to all those famous Joe hits!

Remembering Joe will perform at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 28, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday 16th September at 10am from Venue box office and www.ticetmaster.ie