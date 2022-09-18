Search

18 Sept 2022

Bumper Organic Centre's Apple Day & Harvest Festival

Sunday, September 25

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Leitrim based National Organic Centre in Rossinver is inviting everyone to join them for our Bumper Apple Day and Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 25 from 12noon to 4pm.


The Organic Centre has a bustling market and all the seasonal sights and smells that make up our famous and free event. They will have talks and tours from the apple experts, with craft demos and apple pressing. Guests will enjoy Flying  Eagles Flying us on the day.

There will be plenty for the family to enjoy, plus all things apple on the menu of the Grass Roof Café. There will be all the seasonal sights and smells that make up the famous free event. The public will get a chance to join a talk or tour from the apple and biodiversity experts, with apple pressing and tasting.


There will be a buzz of craftsmen and women showing some of their skills including basket weaving and wood turning, creating a hive of activity on the day. There will be even more for families to enjoy including guests Eagles Flying, and children's craft workshops and a bouncing castle. Get a chance to grab your seeds and apple trees from the ECO shop.
It’s always a great day too for walking and grazing, and with the new walk to Fowley's Falls now open people can make a day of it, stopping for a bite to eat with all things apple and more on the menu of the Grass Roof Cafe. Local musicians are also set to entertain the crowds.
Apple Day is one of the highlights of the Organic Centre’s calendar of free events and this year will be even bigger, with an even larger array of attractions. 

