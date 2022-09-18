Search

18 Sept 2022

Six Leitrim litter picks ups happening this weekend for Clean Coasts

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

There are six registered clean-ups happening around Leitrim last weekend as part of Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean, to remove litter and join a worldwide citizen science project.


The organised cleanups are being held in Aughnasheelin, Fenagh and Rooskey from September 16-18 by local volunteers.
Litter dropped in towns often makes its way to our coast and ocean, through waterways or carried by the wind or the rain. By joining this call to action, volunteers in Leitrim did their part to tackle marine litter at its source.


The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.
This initiative is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards. This helps heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter, serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.


Last year 42 tonnes of marine litter were cleaned up. For more details and to register your area or volunteer group for more initiatives visit: www.cleancoasts.org 

