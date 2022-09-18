Weather in Leitrim for today, Sunday

Today will be a little cloudier with some light showers and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Outlook for the week ahead

High pressure nearby will bring a mostly dry start to next week but gradually turning more unsettled as rain and drizzle begins to spread from the Atlantic towards midweek.

Sunday night: Generally dry with clear spells, though there will be isolated patches of drizzle in the north and west. A milder night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Monday: Becoming cloudier on Monday. Dry for most but a few light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Monday night: Staying cloudy and mainly dry but patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest towards morning. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday: Many areas will be dry on Tuesday but outbreaks of rain will gradually spread across Connacht and Ulster through the day. Humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Wednesday: Further rain and drizzle will spread over the western half of the country on Wednesday while it will remain drier further east with just occasional showers. Breezy in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that Wednesday night and much of Thursday will be wet with rain in many areas. Further rain and showers will feed in from the Atlantic for Friday and the weekend.