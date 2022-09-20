Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Ann Dolan (née McGirl), Tullynamoltra, Corlough, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim
Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mamie, sister Josephine, and brothers Francis and Adrian. Deeply regretted by her husband Brendan, sons Michael, Joe and Darren, daughter Grainne, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie, Carmel, Eileen and Marie, brothers Micheál, Joe and Brendan, uncle, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from her son Darren and Tara’s home on Tuesday for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 11.00am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.
Garry Kerrigan, Glencar, Leitrim
Garry Kerrigan, Rowville, Melbourne, Australia. Died suddenly, and peacefully, on a much-anticipated visit to our ancestral homeland, in Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Garry will be deeply missed by his heartbroken sister Gael and brother-in-arms Goran (Manorhamilton), loving sisters Shannon and Shauna, cousins Michael, Fionnuala, John, Mary, Pete, Paul and Christine, steadfast friend Bob, other relatives, neighbour Marc, friends Rolf, John T, Pete and others. We are comforted by the warmth of the Glencar and Manorhamilton communities who have opened their arms to embrace us. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, on Tuesday, 20th September, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on https://youtu.be/zI6E9UtFQ50
May they all Rest in Peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.