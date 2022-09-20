Leitrim volunteers break record for the Big Beach Clean 2022 

33 volunteers from county Leitrim joined Clean Coasts call to action at the weekend, removing approximately 185 kg of litter as part of the world’s largest clean-up initiative.

Clean Coasts received overwhelming support and commitment from Leitrim volunteers and communities across Ireland for the Big Beach Clean weekend took place between 16th and 18th of September.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

In county Leitrim, 6 groups banded together to host cleanups removing an estimated 185 kg of litter. Among these groups that registered was Martina Healy, aka Leitrim Litter Picker, who was named a ‘Climate Hero’ by RTE earlier this year. The groups pledged to tackle litter in several locations, including Aughnasheelin, Fenagh, Tullan Strand and Rooskey to name a few.

Martina Healy (Leitrim Litter Picker) did her Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean 2022 along Tullan Strand last Friday. Martina stated; “80% of marine litter comes from the land. So no matter where you do a clean up, you are doing a beach clean up. The ocean starts at your feet.”

