Road works at Drumlease NS to be ‘substantially completed’ by end of year

The provision of a raised ramp pedestrian crossing and associated works at Drumlease NS, Dromahair are expected to be “substantially complete in December” according to a spokesperson for Leitrim County Council.
Cllr Padraig Fallon sought an update on the works at the school during this week's Manorhamilton MD meeting.
He was told: “It is anticipated that works will commence late September and be substantially complete in December.”
The District Engineer confirmed that “we will try and hit the more disruptive works and get them completed during the school holidays.”
