21 Sept 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon hosts a number of FREE events for Culture Night

Re-live Top Gun at The Dock this Friday night

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 Sept 2022 5:28 PM

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.


Here is a look at some of the main events going on  in the county town for FREE:

From 4pm join Guth an Trutha is  a live outdoor performance at the riverside boardwalk created and performed by Kate Wilson, Isolde Ó’Brolcháin Carmody, Gaelin Little, Natalia Beylis, Milo Cummins and Mat Warren. A meditation on the river and time, three duets between musicians and dancers unfold into swirling eddies of memory and imagination, inviting us to reflect and listen to the ‘voice of the stream’.  

Leitrim Design House showcases of a selection of images by photographer Brian Farrell from an upcoming publication by The Leitrim Design House titled Leitrim – A Creative Landscape at 5pm. Drop by and hear the poetic Brian Farrell share some of the conversations that came to the surface during the making of this book.  Come and meet some of the master craft makers that are celebrated within it and browse the digital preview of this book in store or online during the evening, ahead of its publication this Autumn.

The Dock would like to invite you to partake of a delicious selection of cultural treats! 

These will include children’s workshops, trad in the foyer, a spectacular performance by Celina Muldoon as part of her new exhibition Kurnugia Now! and a special film screening of a favourite classic film Top Gun! The Spud Art Family workshop with Dympna O’Driscoll will be on from 6-7pm. From 7-8pm Join artist and musician Natalia Beylis on a sonic exploration.  First, we will learn about graphic scores and illustrate your own graphic score together with sound. The original Top Gun will be screened at 10pm and the galleries will be open late too so if you want to find out more about our current exhibition Kurnugia Now! and artist Celina Muldoon. Pre-booking on 0719650828 or on www.thedock.ie 

St George’s Heritage Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon will have an exhibition of old photos from around the county town at 7pm. Sean Gill will give a talk on the architecture of Carrick-on-Shannon  and Brendan Cryan will be playing the Telford organ. Refreshments  will be served.

Poetry and music will be performed at the Olive Tree Cafe from  7pm. Sligo based poet Mary Branley in collaboration with local folk band ‘GreenBird’ will be performing her poetry. GreenBird will also perform some of their folk songs with lyrics by poets such as Christina Rossetti, Percy Bysshe Shelly and even Shakespeare!  Poet Eithne Hand, all the way from Wicklow reading from her new book ‘Fox Trousers’ and joining in with the musical fun.  Wayne Frankham will be  host, poet  and  MC. Expect words, music, surprise collaborations and a fun night for all!  

