Search

22 Sept 2022

Manorhamilton put on a show for Culture Night

FREE Family Events

Manorhamilton put on a show for Culture Night

Fab Lab at Manorhamilton

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.
Here is a look at some of the events going on in Manorhamilton for FREE:

Creative Heartlands is a collaborative project led by the Arts and Local Enterprise Offices of Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo which will be in W8 Centre Manorhamilton from 5-7pm.

The purpose is to bring the best in design technologies to businesses and creatives in the region. If you’re a small business owner, artist or creative who wants to find out about the latest in design and digital fabrication technology that could be applied to your idea or practice, come along to the open night to see the latest in design technologies demonstrated by Stuart Lawn, Design Manager of Creative Heartlands and Fab Lab Maker Hub.

“Connect” is a new exhibition that opens at the Beepark Community Hub, Manorhamilton at 6pm. As part of the event, there will be  a live performance art piece with Sandra Corrigan Breathnach and members of the National Learning Network Manorhamilton. This new  exhibition will continue  in the Bee Park  until Saturday the 1st of October.

Manorhamilton library  will host  An tOireachtas, in conjunction with Oíche Chultúir, supporting an evening of song, poetry and readings by the children attending Gaelscoil Chluainín from 7-8pm.

ADAPTION Film Festival will host a FREE open air viewing of Black Robe (1991) at 8pm at Manorhamilton Castle.

To see more events around the county for Culture Night visit: https://www.leitrimobserver.ie/section/382/what-s-on  

 

 


 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media