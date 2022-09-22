Manorhamilton put on a show for Culture Night

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

Here is a look at some of the events going on in Manorhamilton for FREE:

Creative Heartlands is a collaborative project led by the Arts and Local Enterprise Offices of Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo which will be in W8 Centre Manorhamilton from 5-7pm.

The purpose is to bring the best in design technologies to businesses and creatives in the region. If you’re a small business owner, artist or creative who wants to find out about the latest in design and digital fabrication technology that could be applied to your idea or practice, come along to the open night to see the latest in design technologies demonstrated by Stuart Lawn, Design Manager of Creative Heartlands and Fab Lab Maker Hub.

“Connect” is a new exhibition that opens at the Beepark Community Hub, Manorhamilton at 6pm. As part of the event, there will be a live performance art piece with Sandra Corrigan Breathnach and members of the National Learning Network Manorhamilton. This new exhibition will continue in the Bee Park until Saturday the 1st of October.

Manorhamilton library will host An tOireachtas, in conjunction with Oíche Chultúir, supporting an evening of song, poetry and readings by the children attending Gaelscoil Chluainín from 7-8pm.

ADAPTION Film Festival will host a FREE open air viewing of Black Robe (1991) at 8pm at Manorhamilton Castle.

