Search

22 Sept 2022

More Catholics than Protestants for first time in Northern Ireland Census

More Catholics than Protestants for first time in Northern Ireland Census

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Northern Ireland has more people who identify as Catholic than Protestant for the first time in its 101-year history, new census results have shown.

The census reveals that of the resident population, 45.7% are either Catholic or brought up Catholic. The percentage of the population who are either Protestant or were brought up Protestant is 43.5%. Around 9.3% of people said they neither belonged to nor were brought up in any religion.

The figure for the Catholic population has increased by 0.6% since the last census in 2011, while the figure for the Protestant population has fallen almost 5% during the same period.

One of the key reasons for the decline in the Protestant population is that it is an older, aging community with higher mortality. The number of people in Northern Ireland who define themselves as having a British identity only has fallen during the past 10 years, while those who regard themselves as Irish has increased.

The proportion of the population who defined themselves as 'British only' is 31.9%, with the number down from 772,400 in 2011 to 606,300 in 2021. In the 2011 census, this figure was 40%.

The number of people who regard themselves as 'Irish only' is up from 457,000 to 554,000 or 29.1% - a 25% increase.

The number describing themselves as 'Northern Irish only' is broadly the same at 376,400 or 19.8%, down very slightly from 379,000 (21%) in 2011.

The population of Northern Ireland when the census was carried out in March last year was 1,903,100, an increase of 5% since 2011 and the highest figure recorded since Northern Ireland was created.

The figures were published this morning by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media