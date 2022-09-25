"One of the worst junctions in the country" claimed to be in Leitrim

"One of the worst junctions in the country" is claimed to be in the Carrick-on-Shannon MD of Leitrim. It was discussed by local councillors at the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District Meeting this month.

Councillor Sean McGowan has asked for Leitrim County Council to enter into discussions with the landowner at the Junction of the Rooskeynamona –Keelagh road onto the R202 at the townland of Keelagh, the area known locally as "Gort Cut", to remove and set back the stone wall.

Cllr McGowan said there is “a limited view back towards Dromod for motorists and other road users coming onto the R202 which is a very busy road & it is extremely dangerous."

Cllr Paddy Farrell supported the motion saying “you are taking your life into your hands” and he called it “one of the worst junctions in the country.”

Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said he understood that the building at the junction is a “listed structure” which could cause issues to improve sightlines there. The council said the junction can be submitted for Low Cost Safety funding.