D-Day coming up fast

One thing we know for sure is that there will be new Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC champions crowned this year but for the Intermediate men and Ladies club competitions, next weekend marks a key moment in the battle for glory in 2022.

As Mohill, Leitrim Gaels, Fenagh St Caillins and St Mary's contemplate two very exciting semi-finals over the first weekend in October, the focus turns to the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship with Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada hosting two exciting quarter-finals.

The drama of the final weekend of group games in the Senior grade was surpassed last Sunday when Aughnasheelin, up to that point the only unbeaten team in the Intermediate championship, lost their unbeaten record and an automatic place in the semi-finals when losing out 4-10 to 1-16 at home to Allen Gaels.

That three point winning margin became incredibly important as Annaduff's hiding of a severely weakened Mohill second string meant that both Annaduff and Allen Gaels leapt over Aughnasheelin in the table to qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Aughnasheelin now face a Bornacoola team coming off the back of a nine-point loss to Aughavas while Drumkeerin and Kiltubrid will be separated for the first time this year in the other quarter-final after fighting out draws in the League and championship.

Under the GAA's new Finish on the day regulations, seen to great effect in Leitrim's Tailteann Cup loss to Sligo, any championship game that finishes level first goes to extra-time and then penalties with a winner on the day.

In the Ladies championship, next Sunday promises to be a day of days with Kiltubrid, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and St Joseph's all battling it out to reach the Senior A Final. Both Kiltubrid and Ballinamore have qualified for the B Final but depending on results, there could be a three-way tie for second behind Glencar Manorhamilton in the A grade.

Kiltubrid could end all debate by drawing or beating the County champions but a loss for Kiltubrid would leave the door open for both Ballinamore and St Joseph's to claim second spot with scoring difference potentially separating the teams.

All depends on the results of Kiltubrid's clash with Glencar Manorhamilton, Ballinamore's with Dromahair and St Joseph's against Fenagh but no doubt fans will be keeping track of events in the other games as they seek to reach the final.