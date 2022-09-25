All Leitrim schools to get solar panels

File pic: Solar panels are set to become a common sight
All Leitrim schools are to have solar panels installed to reduce energy costs.
The proposal is currently being finalised with details set to be announced at a later date.
This will be carried out in all schools across the country and 100% of the cost will be made available through the Department of the Environment’s Climate Action Fund. The works are due to be carried out under the summer works programme next year.
The 2021 Climate Action Plan set a target of 51% reduction by 2030 for schools. The solar panels will also help the education sector meet its emissions reductions targets.
The initiative is expected to generate at least 24MW of renewable generating capacity and schools will be able to apply in the coming months.
