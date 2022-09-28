Ballinamore Area storm to brilliant Aldi Community Games All-Ireland U10 Gaelic Football title

Ballinamore Area were crowned Aldi National Community Games U10 Gaelic Football champions last Saturday at the University of Limerick to cap a remarkable season and an All Ireland title for Leitrim.

Played Saturday in fabulous facilities of University of Limerick where the Connacht champions met Dublin & Leinster winners, Malahide in the semi-final. In a tough game there was only two points in it with seven minutes left but Ballinamore battled to victory to leave a final scoreline 4-11 to 2-5.

The players worked hard to secure this victory. Great teamwork was shown throughout the semi-final. A proud performance from all the players.

In the final, they met Ulster winners, Monaghan Town, managed by former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin who beat Munster winners Ballincollig in the other semi-final. Goals certainly win games and a great first-half saw Ballinamore take a 2-5 to 0-1 lead.

With the breeze in the second half Monaghan hit two quick goals themselves and now there were only three points in it. But driven on by fabulous defending and ball winning round midfield the Ballinamore response was decisive.

With the clock ticking down the celebrations could begin to announce the Ballinamore team as the 2022 U10 All Ireland champions on a scoreline of 5-8 to 3-5.

Keeper Daragh Conefrey has been brilliant all year, the fantastic full backs Ryan McWeeney & Daniel Prior epitomised how to defend goals, superb half backs Nathaniel Danielski & Daniel Kellet worked hard winning a huge amount of possession, midfielders Rory McNulty & Mark Conefrey gave an exhibition of outstanding midfield play and were the launch pad for this famous victory.

Adam Gill's well coordinated link play continuously opened up the defence while Matthew Prior got excellent scores when needed. Full forwards Conor McGirl & James Dillon battled as if their lives depended on it.

Harry Gaffney got the vital goal in the semifinal, while Michael Horgan ,Seamie Barra Murphy and Hugh McCauley all played great game time and each of them set up 3 vital points in the final.

No doubt a unique bunch of players who went unbeaten across 13 games between Competitive & challenge games .

The All Ireland Champions had four dedicated coaches Peter Prior, Shane McNulty, Pat Dillon and Paul Gill supported by a great committee and great parents.

Ballinamore set the town on fire with a welcome parade organised by the local community. A sincere thanks to everyone involved, especially to the sponsors for all their generosity. New friendships have been formed across the clubs throughout the Summer and an All Ireland win for the Leitrim boys that won't be forgotten.