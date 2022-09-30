“I’m among rogues and thieves and trickers and spies” man tells judge

A Ballinaglera man who gardai described as a danger to his community was brought before Carrick-on- Shannon District Court on Tuesday, September 20, after being arrested on the morning of the court.

Sgt Brian Lee gave evidence of arresting 78-year-old James Gilchrist, Crotty, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim and taking him to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

He is charged with, on June 14, 2022, at Main St, Drumshanbo, assaulting Garda Alan Murray and on the same occasion engaging in threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour towards Garda Murray by producing a claw hammer.

He is also charged with, on August 20, 2022, at The Mart, Coolaney, Co Sligo, assaulting Martin Corcoran, and producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a claw hammer.

He is further charged with, on September 2, 2022, at Stradrina, Ballinaglera producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a claw hammer, assaulting Tony Maguire, and attempting to assault Jason Maguire by producing a claw hammer.

In reply to the charges, Mr Gilchrist gave various replies including that one never happened, that he was obstructed by a tractor and a trailer, and that he had been insulted.

He was granted bail on condition that he would not carry any weapon on his person or in his vehicle, that he would not make threats to any person, and that he would attend his GP, Dr Loftus in Drumshanbo that day. Sgt Lee said the gardai would facilitate that visit by bringing Mr Gilchrist to the doctor.

Later in the court sitting, the defendant and Sgt Lee returned and the sergeant told Judge Sandra Murphy “that meeting did not go well.” He handed in a letter from the doctor to the judge.

Sgt Lee said Mr Gilchrist’s neighbours are genuinely afraid and he was applying for a remand in custody and that he get medical assistance, if possible.

He said Mr Gilchrist’s demeanour is ‘it’s not over yet in relation to those people.’

Solicitor, Gerry McGovern, said it was a difficult situation. “I think the doctor should have sent him straight into the hospital in St Columba’s for a psychiatric assessment,” he said.

He questioned if he was sent to Castlerea who was going to look after him medically.

“I feel he needs attention and help,” he said. “If the doctor’s letter was presented by the Gardai to St Columba’s I don’t see how they could let him back out the door,” he added.

Sgt Lee said Mr Gilchrist has to be willing to help himself and he was refusing help in any way.

He said he has seen in the past where someone is assessed and very often they are out again the next day.

“The danger is the problem he poses to the community,” said Sgt Lee.

James Gilchrist then remarked to the court, “I’m among rogues and thieves and trickers and spies. I’m an 80-year-old man and have to look after me stock.”

He then remarked he had “poisonous bastards around me” and said he interfered with no one. He also said he had dogs to feed.

Judge Murphy asked him on several occasions if he would go with the gardai to St Columba’s for medical treatment. After some persuasion he said he would.

He was also told to cooperate with Sgt Lee.

Mr Gilchrist said, “How can I cooperate with the Guards when they don’t do their job,” and said he’d get the Sunday World involved.

Judge Murphy gave liberty to bring Mr Gilchrist to court in Sligo the following day if St Columba’s didn’t accept him and also said bail would be revoked if needed.