Stole glasses from optician in Carrick-on-Shannon

A man who stole glasses from an optician in Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and fined €100 for the offence.
Stephen Farrell, 14 Summerhill Apartments, Bundoran, Co Donegal pleaded guilty to the theft of glasses valued at €150 from McMahon Opticians, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on November 1, 2018.
Mr Farrell has three previous convictions for this type of offence.
