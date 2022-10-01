Leitrim store manager recognised for excellence in retailing

The 2022 Gala Retail B.E.S.T Awards took place this week, where one Gala Retail store manager from Leitrim was recognised for excellence in retailing. The awards ceremony took place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney following the annual Gala Retail conference and trade fair.

A regular fixture at the annual Gala conference, the B.E.S.T awards are presented to Gala Group stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’, following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala ‘Business Excellence Standards Tool’ (B.E.S.T) programme. The conference and awards ceremony were MC’d by television presenter Lucy Kennedy who also presented the awards to winners on the night.

The Leitrim store manager who was named as the 2022 Manager of the Year Award was Marcus O'Rourke from Kieran's Gala in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Speaking at the awards, CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond, congratulated the winning store manager for his continuous dedication and excellence in retailing: “The Gala Group is thrilled to be back for our first in-person conference and B.E.S.T awards since 2019. We are delighted to award Marcus O'Rourke from Kieran's Gala in Carrick-on-Shannon for all of his hard work and effort that is made daily to ensure that Kieran’s Gala goes the extra mile for Gala customers.

“The Gala B.E.S.T awards recognise excellence in retailing across the entire Gala Group of stores and after a particularly challenging couple of years, now more than ever, our retailers deserve to be recognised for their service to the local community and their continued commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of their consumers. We offer our congratulations to Marcus O'Rourke and wish the store another successful year in business.”