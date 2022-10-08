Champions Glencar Manorhamilton are red hot favourites as Ballinamore look to spring an upset

Next Sunday, Glencar Manorhamilton aim to win their third Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Senior A Championship title on the trot when they come up against Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins as John Connolly takes a look at a fascinating contest

It seems like stepping from the frying pan into the fire for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in the wake of their Senior B Final defeat for next Sunday sees them face the imposing might of champions Glencar Manorhamilton in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Hard enough to deal with the disappointment of a one point loss in a thrilling Senior B decider without knowing that next Sunday, you're coming up against a team regarded as a force of nature, a team who reached last year's Connacht Senior Club Final and are going for a three-in-a-row.

But if Ballinamore need any inspiration, they need look no further than the team that beat them last Sunday. Just a week earlier, Kiltubrid missed out on a place in the A Final by just a point with a late goal disallowed and a penalty decision going against them but they produced their best display of the year to win the B Final.

Ballinamore literally have nothing to lose because Glencar Manorhamilton have answered each and every challenge this year with a confidence that comes from a long winning streak.

Some were more emphatic than others but the common theme is the brilliance of Muireann Devaney and the superb organisation of the champions. Even in their escape against Kiltubrid, this was a game any other team would have lost but somehow Manor eked out the win.

Devaney has been mixing her Manor duties with lining out for an Athlone Town team chasing glory at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women's National League but the bad news for Ballinamore is that the league is on a break next weekend, meaning Devaney should be fully refreshed.

It's easy to focus on the danger Devaney can do but no more than Kiltubrid with Michelle Guckian, that hides so much good work from her teammates with Leah Fox another capable of winning a match on her own.

Eimear Feely, Mary Alice Maguire, Annette Ferguson & Rebecca Rooney are superb defenders while Anna Devaney, Emma McLaughlin & Chloe Rooney have made a seamless transition to the starting line-up. With Aoife Gilmartin and Eadaoin Clancy impressing, Glencar Manorhamilton have frightening depth of talent with pace and energy to burn as they contest their fifth final in a row.

For Ballinamore, the challenge is as much mental as physical - they emptied themselves against Kiltubrid only to fall a point short and they'll be sweating on the fitness of Megan McGovern who had to go off injured last Sunday. McGovern was at the heart of Ballinamore's second half resurgence and they can't afford to lose someone of her power and strength.

Despite the defeat, there were signs in there that Ballinamore can cause Manor problems and if they recover from their exertions, there is no doubt that last Sunday's game will bring on O'Heslins a huge degree.

Ballinamore have a history of taking the challenge right to Manor, something they certainly did that in the group stages meeting between the teams with Ballinamore leading by eight points after just 13 minutes before Devaney inspired the champions to a 3-14 to 4-7 victory.

That scoreline is eerily similar to last Sunday's B Final and demonstrates the goal threat posed by Roisin McHugh, Laura O'Dowd and others. The problem is nobody has a better goal threat that Manor with Devaney and Fox so defences will have a huge say in this encounter.

Glencar Manor are hot favourites for a reason and it is impossible to disagree. Ballinamore certainly have the talent and the mentality to cause a shock but it would be a shock against a team who seem to be growing stronger and stronger.