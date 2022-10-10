Search

10 Oct 2022

Leitrim area deaths - Monday, October 10

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

10 Oct 2022 10:27 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo on Friday, October 7, peacefully, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.  Removal from Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar (N91 X512) on Monday evening arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal
The death has occurred of Monica Quinn, 63 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, her children Andrea, Niall (Olivia), Aislinn & Sinead (Hannah). Monica is Predeceased by her Parents Patrick and Margaret her brothers Christopher, Eamon, Sean, Paddy and sisters Bernie Kelly and Margaret Tourish. Sadly missed by her brothers Gerry, Brendan, Michael and sisters Mary McNamara, Frances Rodgers and Philomena, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 10th October in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am  followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 2pm. Monica's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Monica's cremation can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Frankie Simon, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Frankie Simon, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, 7th October, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Niamh (nee Rattigan) and much loved father of Lydia and Tommy. Frankie is sadly missed and greatly loved always by his wife, children, brother Seanie, mother-in-law Peg, nephew Dion, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in  St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle.  Frankie will be laid to rest afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery, Knockvicar. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

May they all Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media