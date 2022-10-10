Leitrim area deaths - Monday, October 10

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo on Friday, October 7, peacefully, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Removal from Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar (N91 X512) on Monday evening arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Monica Quinn, 63 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, her children Andrea, Niall (Olivia), Aislinn & Sinead (Hannah). Monica is Predeceased by her Parents Patrick and Margaret her brothers Christopher, Eamon, Sean, Paddy and sisters Bernie Kelly and Margaret Tourish. Sadly missed by her brothers Gerry, Brendan, Michael and sisters Mary McNamara, Frances Rodgers and Philomena, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 10th October in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 2pm. Monica's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Monica's cremation can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Frankie Simon, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Frankie Simon, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, 7th October, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Niamh (nee Rattigan) and much loved father of Lydia and Tommy. Frankie is sadly missed and greatly loved always by his wife, children, brother Seanie, mother-in-law Peg, nephew Dion, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle. Frankie will be laid to rest afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery, Knockvicar. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

May they all Rest in Peace.