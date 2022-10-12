Search

12 Oct 2022

‘The Last Prime Minister of Ireland’ in The Glens Centre

12 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Following on the success of his first play ‘The First Protestant’ which premiered in Smock Alley Theatre; Gerry Farrell brings his latest work ‘The Last Prime Minister of Ireland’ to the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on October 14 and 15.

After the show in Manorhamilton the play will go on a national tour extending into 2023.  

Based on the public and private life of Lloyd George, it stars Sheila O’Keeffe, Barry Deignan, Becky Farrell, Michael Roper with the author himself Gerry Farrell in the main role. 

Produced by Splódar it is directed by Prin Duignan with Fergal Harkin on lights and Luke McGinley on sound. 

In this ambitious portrayal of one of the most controversial public figures in the modern era, domestic tensions come into sharp conflict with the heady world of national and international politics as the main character, Lloyd George grapples with his paternal responsibilities and the demands of his office ultimately losing out in both these areas of his life. 

Central to the plot is the role of his daughter Megan who  openly challenges him on both his political morality and on the betrayal of his wife. 

The author also skillfully weaves into the plot  the story of Anglo-Irish relations in the revolutionary years culminating in the contentious treaty of 1921. 

The play will start at 8pm on October 14 and 15 and tickets can be booked at www.theglenscentre.com  or calling (071) 9855833.

