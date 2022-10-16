Search

16 Oct 2022

Concerned about young Leitrim man with 51 convictions

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Judge Sandra Murphy said she is “very concerned about a young man with 51 previous convictions” after he appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, September 27.

Joseph McDonagh, 75 Oaklands, Carrick-on- Shannon was convicted and fined €100 for being intoxicated in public on July 3, 2022 at Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The court heard gardai observed the defendant staggering around the estate in an intoxicated state. They attempted to speak to him but he ran into a house.
Gardai informed the court that the 21-year-old father of one, with another baby on the way, has 51 previous convictions.
Solicitor Martin Burke said his client had difficulties with alcohol from 2018-2021 and accumulated several convictions in that time.


He had attended residential treatment which ended in September 2021. He said his client made a mistake, he was drinking with friends and didn’t cause any trouble. He ran into his own house.
The court heard that he had a suspended sentence hanging over him from a previous conviction.
Mr Burke said the suspended sentence related to “indictable offences.” Clarity on that issue was sought by the judge.
Judge Murphy said she is “very concerned” about the number of convictions recorded by this young man.
After the bond was clarified she ruled as stated and commented he was “hanging on by the skin of his teeth.”

