Work and social choices offered at Killargue & Ballinaglera Digital Hubs

Recent years development in two local North Leitrim areas provide good opportunities for everyone in the northern part of the county to work as a business or service provider, as well as to engage in social activities, etc.
Explaining the available opportunities, etc., that are now available at the Killargue and Ballinaglera digital hubs a spokesperson for them says “as many of us are aware, the painfully slow roll out of high speed broadband doesn't make things easy. Many small businesses have found themselves hampered by the lack of stable high speed connections to the Internet.
Two North Leitrim Community Centres, Ballinaglera and Killargue Community Halls are now offering local people and businesses the opportunity to hire work space in their premises, from hot desks (a desk in a shared space) or a private office to meeting or conference facilities all with staff high speed Internet connectivity.
“So whether you are a student researching your thesis, a remote worker who needs stable video conferences, a small start-up looking for office space or even someone looking to download the latest TV series from your streaming service, these digital hubs could be the answer.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.