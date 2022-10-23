Biodiversity evening planned for Carrigallen on October 26

The Cornmill Theatre
A biodiversity evening has been planned for Carrigallen on Wednesday, October 26 in the Cornmill Theatre.
Ecologists from Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants will be delivering a talk on all things wild and wonderful, from bird species to bats, butterflies to wildflowers, trees to hedgerows, and many things in between! This exciting talk aims to give an overview of the amazing wildlife and habitats around us.
The biodiversity talk will take place after a presentation to the Tidy Towns group on a biodiversity plan prepared for Carrigallen. All are welcome to attend. The Tidy Towns Biodiversity Plan presentation will start at (6pm) and this will be followed by the biodiversity talk.
