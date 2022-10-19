Farm Succession and Planning meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon this Thursday

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim IFA will host a public meeting in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, October 20 at 8pm.
The meeting is organised by IFA Farm Family and will focus on Farm Succession and Planning.
It will feature two guest speakers, James Staines from Staines Law and Trevor Boland from IFAC.
James Staines will present on starting the conversation of farm business transfer and succession.
He will also look at legal issues to consider involving transfers and wills as well as look at how to avoid disputes. James will also look at all the steps involved in a farm transfer.
Trevor Boland will speak about partnerships, registered partnerships and companies. He will also look at stamp duty, the Fair Deal scheme, Capital Gains Tax and young farmers starting farming and tax returns.
This meeting is incredibly important for farmers, their spouses or partners and it will also be beneficial for their adult children.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.