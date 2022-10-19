Mohill woman snatched victim's purse from shop counter

A Longford court has heard how a woman walked into a south Longford supermarket and snatched another woman's purse before fleeing the scene on foot.



Fifty-seven-year-old Eileen Kilkenny, Gort, Mohill, Leitrim pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to also stealing a number of groceries from Super Valu, Main Street, Lanesboro, Co Longford on June 18, 2022.



Presiding Judge John Brennan was told the accused entered the premises and stole the items by placing a series of goods into a bag and passed all points of payment in doing so.



Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said Ms Kilkenny carried out the alleged theft of a woman's purse on the same day.

“The accused approached the counter and when the injured party left their purse down, the accused picked up the purse and walked out of the shop,” he said.



The stolen purse, it was later discovered, contained cash and other personal belongings to the value of €270.



A month later, Ms Kilkenny also allegedly targeted the same store, this time making off with just over €7 worth of groceries.

On this occasion, Sgt Mahon said Ms Kilkenny entered the store shortly after 2pm.



He said Ms Kilkenny was observed a short time later picking up a number of groceries and paid for two of the alleged items, but failed to pay for the others.



Sgt Mahon said the accused was quickly apprehended by the store's management before gardaí arrived on the scene.

Judge Brennan said given the circumstances surrounding the case, it would have to be adjourned for the purposes of seeking out a victim impact statement from the woman who had her purse stolen.



The case was put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on November 15, 2022 for the presentation of a victim impact statement and finalisation.