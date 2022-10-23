Security warning for owners of business premises at Halloween

Business owners in Leitrim have been urged to review security and protect buildings and sites as an increase of 40% to 50% in unwanted activity across the country is anticipated in the coming days.

The warning comes from security specialists Netwatch who say that warehouses and building sites are likely to experience the highest increase in unwanted activity or security breaches, which has been the pattern around Halloween in recent years.

Colin Hayes, Head of Business for Netwatch said, “We are urging all business owners to review their safety provision and ensure that all loose materials are secured over the Halloween period. A well-lit, locked and secured area with no visible targets will deter most Halloween criminals.”

It can be an expensive time for business owners says Hayes. “Along with intentional criminal activity, there will always be an element of bonfire material collection from sites. Warehouses, construction sites, yards and unoccupied premises are particularly vulnerable. While the majority of incidents are minor, there are often serious incidents each Halloween which result in severe damage to businesses.”

Hayes added, “Many of us associate Halloween with fun games and festive traditions, but it can also prove difficult for emergency services dealing with bonfires, fireworks, anti-social behaviour and other public order related issues.

“With this comes added stress and worry for those protecting business premises as it can lead to potential pilfering of stock, damage to buildings or even injury to trespassers. This in turn gives rise to increasing insurance costs and other unwanted headaches.

“In our Business Security Risk & Cost Survey in 2021 we saw that insurance and public liability influences security for 82% of Irish businesses. We believe around the Halloween holiday period, this is a major worry and risk for businesses.

Netwatch is a world leader in proactive video monitoring and has five security tips which it says are important for businesses in order to prevent crime and keep premises safe during the Halloween period.

1. Keep the perimeter well lit: Falls are a huge cause of injury on Halloween. Keeping lights on overnight will prevent accidents and deter vandals. Installing motion sensor floodlights will accomplish the same goals while conserving energy.

2. Limit access to the property: Keep all entryways locked and be certain to secure windows. Control who holds keys.

3. Review your current security plan: Test alarms and review your entire security system. Your system may not be as effective and efficient as newer systems currently on the market.

4. Train employees to watch for unusual behaviour: Criminals tend to lurk or investigate an area before committing a crime. Teach your employees to watch out for suspicious behaviour and have a proactive plan to deal with these individuals.

5. Keep materials secure: Ensure all potential bonfire material i.e. pallets or building materials, are kept safe and secure, out of harm’s reach.