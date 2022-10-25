Samhain events at Strokestown Park

The National Famine Museum, Strokestown Park, is delighted to welcome all both young and old to experience Samhain at Strokestown Park.

This spooky season at Strokestown Park join Enchanted Croi theatre as you are guided through the mists of time into Ireland’s Ancient past to celebrate and discover the traditions of Samhain in old Ireland.

Jack O’Lantern and an Cailleach will lead the way through the Autumnal veils this Halloween. Our site-specific performance hosts ghosteens galore where we will unearth stories, spells of wonderment and the shrill sounds of the Banshee for all your family and friends to enjoy. Costumes are not only welcomed but encouraged. This event takes place this bank holiday weekend on Sunday the 30th and Monday the 31st of October with times at 12, 2 and 4 pm. Tickets cost €15 per child with accompanying adults free.

For adults we invite you to step into the darkness at Strokestown Park with Enchanted Croí Theatre to be immersed in Bram Stoker’s Gothic Classic ‘Dracula’ once again. This time…revisited, unearthed, and reborn. This adult only event will take place on October 29th at 9pm with drinks on arrival, tickets cost €18.50.

As if all this spookiness wasn’t enough join Planet Science Kidz for a SpookTacular Science experience. Children can look forward to:

– Gooey Bugs n Slime, Giant Slime bubbles, Slime monsters, Slime falls;

– Erupting potions

– Coke Geysers

– Air Rockets

Don’t miss out on this Hands-on STEM Hallowe’en Lab. Come and Discover Science with us & make a fun mess in our lab on the 5th of November with sessions at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm tickets cost €25.



Tickets must be pre-booked https://strokestownpark.ie/events/

For more details on these events and others, including guided House tours, The National Famine Museum and gardens and woodland walk, https://strokestownpark.ie