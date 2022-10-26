Sligo brothers located safe

Missing teenage brothers from Sligo FOUND SAFE
Brothers Callan & Kraig Larkin, both missing from Sligo Town since Saturday, 22nd October 2022, have been located safe and well.
Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
