Gallery: Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald plants Unity Tree at the Gralton Monument

The Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald, was at the Gralton Monument in Effrinagh to plant a unity tree at the site on Sunday, the 23rd of October. A very large crowd gathered for the event, which was also attended by Martin Kenny TD, Chris MacManus MEP, Paul Gralton of the Jimmy Gralton Committee, Declan Guckian, chairperson of Carrick on Shannon Sinn Fein, a number of other public representatives both local and national, and other Gralton family members.
Entertainment was provided by Áirc Damhsa and refreshments were served in The Swan Lake Inn after the event. The MC for the event was, John Cronogue, of Carrick on Shannon Sinn Fein. Mary Lou McDonald was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Erica McTiernan, and a copy of Leitrim's Republican History
