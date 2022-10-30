Ban on commercial sale of turf to come into effect on Monday

The restrictions on the retail, online and commercial sale of turf will come into effect on Monday, November 1.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan signed the new Solid Fuel Regulations for Ireland this week.

The Government says the primary focus of these regulations is on improving air quality and improving people’s health chances and outcomes. The regulations restrict the retail, online and commercial sale of smoky fuels, including smoky coal, turf and wet wood.

People with turbary rights and all other customary practices in respect of turf will be unaffected by these new laws. They will continue to be able to cut turf for their own use and will retain the ability to gift or sell turf. However, no sale of turf may take place by way of the internet or other media, or from retail premises.

The main health effects of air pollution include stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma. These conditions can lead to sickness and ill health, as well as premature mortality.

The changes, which were announced in September 2021, will remove the most polluting fuels from the market.The Department said these regulations have been developed following intense work over a number of years, which included a public consultation that attracted more than 3,500 responses, and significant levels of engagement with stakeholders.

The Department said: "They represent a proportionate response to the health impacts associated with burning the most polluting solid fuels."

The net effect of these changes is that the same rules that applied in ‘low smoke zones’, first introduced in Dublin 30 years ago, will now be operational across the country, resulting in significantly cleaner air for everyone.