Search

31 Oct 2022

Cut the costs event with North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community

Cut the costs event with North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

The North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community (NLSEC) has teamed up with a number of organisations in the area with expertise on energy saving in the home. The event will run from 10.30-12.30 at the Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday November 11.

Seamus Dunbar, chair of NLSEC will tell attendees about the organisation, its genesis and the importance of community-owned energy at a time like this. Simona Fondata and Carina Castanheta from Good Energies Alliance Ireland will give practical tips on how individuals can reduce energy costs in the home. Ken Russell from the Contract Research Unit at Atlantic Technology University Sligo will go through the grants available to homeowners/occupiers on upgrading your home. Eddie Mitchell and Nuala McNulty from NLSEC will demonstrate the Home Energy Saving Kit available to borrow from your local library. This event is free of charge and is hosted by North Leitrim Women's Centre together North Leitrim Men's Group. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media