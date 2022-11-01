Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Yvonne Flynn (née Toolan), Hatley Lodge, St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon -30th October 2022, following a short illness, peacefully in the tender care of the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 34 years Shane P. Flynn (died 1991). Deeply and fondly regretted by her loving sons Peter (Ballina), Morgan (Scotland), Shane (Maine, U.S.A), Marcus (New York), daughters-in-law Joan, Anne, Susan and Charlotte, grandchildren Charles, Iseult, Inez, Imogen, Eloise, Laura, Hugo, Jack and Grace, great-grandchildren Art, Conall, Iris and Elena and her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence on Tuesday evening at 6.15 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 6.30 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with Interment in St.Mary's cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.House private please

Tommy Beirne, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon - The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Joseph Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscom mon, peacefully in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle following an illness borne with great dignity on Saturday, 29th of October. Predeceased by his father Martin, his mother Celia, brothers Michael (Sonny), Christy and John. Survived by his brother Cyril, sisters in law Josie and Peggy, his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Monday, 31st of October, from 5 pm to 7pm with arrival to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for 7.30pm. Tommy's funeral mass will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 1st of November, with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.

Molly Pratt, Brankill, Arva, Cavan -Monday 31st October peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Derek. Molly will be very sadly missed by her sons Graham and Richard, daughter Cheryl, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Resting at her residence H12 FX79 today Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 4pm.

Fr Gregory (Greg) McManus, St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Keadue, Roscommon- October 30th, 2022 in Naas General Hospital, pre-deceased by his parents John and Delia, his brother Manus and brother-in-law Gabriel Layden; sadly missed by his brothers, Raymond and Ultan, his sister Mena, his sisters-in-law Anne, Pauline and Patricia, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and by his Society family. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 2nd November, at 12 Noon in St. Patrick’s Kiltegan. Burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

May they all Rest in Peace.