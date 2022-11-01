€20,000 for Leitrim Volunteer Centre under International Protection Integration Fund

Leitrim Volunteer Centre
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, today announced the 67 projects set to receive €1,621,467 in funding under the International Protection Integration Fund 2022. The Fund aims to enable community-based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in supporting the integration of International Protection applicants at local and national level. This is the first year the grant has been made available and every county in Ireland stands to benefit from multiple projects.
Locally the Leitrim Volunteer Centre has been allocated €20,000 under the fund which was warmly welcomed by local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan. “I wish to congratulate the board of the Leitrim Volunteer Centre on their successful application under the ‘Community Care’ scheme, I have no doubt this funding will have a significant impact in supporting the integration of international protection applicants that live in Leitrim with their local communities” concluded Minister Feighan.
