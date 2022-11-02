Search

02 Nov 2022

Less crime in Leitrim during Covid pandemic

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

The most recent CSO statistics show that crime figures decreased in Leitrim during 2021, a year that saw many lockdowns and restrictions during Covid.


Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station had the biggest decrease in crime numbers - 141 less offences in 2021 compared to 2019 figures. The county town which usually has a high number of public order offences, recorded less than 100 last year due to lockdowns and crowd restrictions.
Manorhamilton also enjoyed 27 fewer offences in the timeframe with Ballinamore, Carrigallen and Kinlough also seeing less crime during the Covid period.


Mohill increased its criminal records by 16, the majority being for assault or threats and criminal damage.
In Drumshanbo, crime cases increased from 61 to 71, with 20 acts of fraud recorded in the area last year.
This correlates to a national increase of “white collar” crime across the country, with online fraud cases having doubled in 2021 to 17,100 cases.

Local News

