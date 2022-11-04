Leitrim MABS celebrates 30 years serving the community

MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, is celebrating 30 years of serving the community with a series of events all over the country this year. As part of those celebrations Leitrim MABS held an anniversary event in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday last. MABS started in 1992 with 5 pilot companies, started as a response to illegal money lending, with the final MABS Service opening in Leitrim in 2000.



The well attended event focused on introductions by staff of Leitrim MABS on the various services they offer, and guest speaker Dr Stuart Stamp PhD who was one of the money advisers in one of the original pilot services.

He moved in to training and research and has done much valuable research during that time including his thesis “Personal Debt, Poverty and Public Policy in Ireland” and supporting South Mayo MABS in “An Analysis of Mortgage Arrears Among South Mayo MABS Clients”

The Leitrim MABS office opened in March 2000 and was the last county to have a MABS service but, since then, it has helped almost 3,000 people who were in debt or at risk of getting into debt achieve a workable solution to their problem.

The main office is in Ballinamore, and an outreach service is facilitated in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

There are five staff in Leitrim MABS, including Mary Holahan (Money Advice Coordinator and Approved Intermediary), Michelle Kellegher (Dedicated Mortgage Adviser and Approved Intermediary), David Walsh (Money Adviser and Approved Intermediary), Deirdre McGauran (Administrator) and Linda Gill (Administrator).



MABS is a free, confidential, independent and non-judgemental service. MABS deals with all types of debt and works closely with and receives referrals from many agencies across the county including the Leitrim Citizens Information Service, St Vincent de Paul, the local Community Welfare Officers, Tusla, An Garda Siochana, the District and Circuit Courts, medical professionals, Mental Health Teams, Family Resource Centres , North West Simon, Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Partnership, to name but a few. Since the restructure of MABS on October 1, 2018, the MABS network was restructured from 52 individual companies throughout the country to eight regional companies, and Leitrim MABS became part of North Connacht & Ulster MABS along with the MABS offices in Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The event last Wednesday was a good way to thank the board of Leitrim MABS and the new Board of North Connacht & Ulster MABS.

“We want to sincerely thank the voluntary Board of Leitrim Money Advice and Budgeting Service for their work, commitment and support over the 18 years up until the restructure of MABS” says Mary Holahan, who manages the local service.

“It was the dedication and efforts of this group in the late 1990’s which resulted in a permanent MABS presence in county Leitrim. The service was built to meet the needs of the community and we are indebted to them for their commitment and drive.

“We also want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our new Board of North Connacht and Ulster MABS and our Regional Manager and thank them for their ongoing support following a seamless restructure process”.

Handling Debt

Most people live with debt. For many, it’s not an issue. We make the regular payments and look forward to the day when we’ve paid everything off.

Sometimes, however, things happen – sickness, loss of income, a new baby, loss of a loved one or relationship breakdown, a global pandemic, economic consequences of war. These things that life throws at us carry an emotional cost, and sadly, they often also hit our pockets – and then debt can become a millstone around our neck.

The first step is to actually see the problem clearly – and it helps to talk to someone who can give you independent advice. If your debt is becoming a problem, if you feel you cannot manage this on your own, or would like some guidance along the way, then MABS are here to help. “We will review all the options available to you and offer advice & support on the most appropriate course of action.

These include:

Voluntary Arrangements

Dedicated Mortgage Arrears Advice

Court Mentor Service

Access to Personal Insolvency Options under the Abhaile Scheme

We also carry out Money Management Education sessions for local groups and organisations” advises Mary. “For more information on the work we do, contact 0818 07 2630 or email Ballinamore@mabs.ie” Office based in Swanlinbar Road, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim N41 E177

Karl Cronin, Regional Manager of North Connacht & Ulster MABS closed the celebration with the following “We want people to know that MABS is open and ready to help. It is never too late to ask for help and support. The sooner someone comes forward, the better the outcome. I’d encourage anyone sitting on the fence to get in touch.

“The service is free, independent and non-judgemental. It can’t hurt to try, and you might find that it is the best call you can make in 2023.”



Also on display was the History of MABS Exhibition which has been on tour to events all over the country.

Keep up to date with MABS by following them on social media @MABSinfo – The MABS Helpline on 081872000 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or contact the Leitrim office directly on 0761 07 2630 or by e-mail ballinamore@mabs.ie

Some feedback from our clients:

“We would never have endured the past six years with our mental health intact if not for the assistance of MABS. And the assistance we received was at all times exemplary. Thank you.”

“Everytime I contacted the office in Ballinamore I was made to feel welcome. The staff were very patient and helpful throughout this process. I was updated constantly on the process. Could not have done this without MABS.”

“Just to say that MABS has been our life saver. They are a wonderful service & the two advisers I dealt with are a god send. They helped us constantly with our finances which is a constant worry and only for them I don’t know where we would be since approx. 2009. Thanks and you’re a wonderful service to the public.”

“Extremely helpful, courteous, professional in a relaxed & informal manner. Our Adviser could not have done any more to help when I was stuck. Thank you.”



“Many thanks to my Advisers and the whole team. So, so helpful and your advice was kind and helpful. You were there all of the time for us and we will never forget what you did for us.”