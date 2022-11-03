Search

03 Nov 2022

Travelling museum presents Forgotten Leitrim Women 1850-1950

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton November4

Travelling museum presents Forgotten Leitrim Women 1850-1950

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

For the century between the years 1850 and 1950 the important role that Leitrim women played in the everyday life of the county, as well as in many historical events countywide, was largely ignored by all publications, etc., chronicling events in the county at that time. A new travelling museum exhibition telling stories of everyday Leitrim women from this important period in the county and country's history has been developed by the North Leitrim Women’s Centre and expertly researched by Scéal Heritage Consultancy.


The 'Leitrim Women Through Time: 1850 – 1950' new travelling museum exhibition begins its countywide tour in the Glens Centre Manorhamilton on Friday night, November 4 at 7.30pm and everyone is invited to attend this free and interesting exhibition at which refreshments will be served. Regarding the exhibition North Leitrim Women’s Centre and Scéal Heritage Consultancy say “the exhibition was formed as a result of the first phase of the new venture 'Leitrim Women Through Time,' a collaborative heritage project created by the North Leitrim Women’s Centre and Scéal Heritage Consultancy.


“This was supported by the Heritage Council's 2022 Community Heritage Grant scheme. The new community-based project sets out to explore and share people’s knowledge and memories of the everyday lives of women in the county over hundreds of years. This project focuses on the lives of the ordinary Leitrim woman; celebrating the majority, rather than the minority, and those previously neglected in discussion. It concentrates on the experiences of the everyday woman – highlighting the value of remembering and recording what domestic, working, and personal life was like for local women.
“For the exhibition, the project worked with community participants across the region to gather information and suggestions for themes which would best tell the story of Leitrim women in the period of 1850 to 1950.
“The exhibition will be displayed in venues across the county, and the project would like to connect with any groups or organisations who would be interested in displaying the free travelling exhibition in their venue.


'Leitrim Women Through Time' will be a multi-phase project that will work to gather and preserve an archive of Leitrim women’s history for the future. Everyone is welcome to contribute memories, writings, photographs, and any other information – you can get in contact with the project via the details below – https://www.facebook.com/leitrimwomenthroughtime  
scealheritage@gmail.com / info@northleitrimwomenscentre.ie / 071 985 6220.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media