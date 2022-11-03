Travelling museum presents Forgotten Leitrim Women 1850-1950

For the century between the years 1850 and 1950 the important role that Leitrim women played in the everyday life of the county, as well as in many historical events countywide, was largely ignored by all publications, etc., chronicling events in the county at that time. A new travelling museum exhibition telling stories of everyday Leitrim women from this important period in the county and country's history has been developed by the North Leitrim Women’s Centre and expertly researched by Scéal Heritage Consultancy.



The 'Leitrim Women Through Time: 1850 – 1950' new travelling museum exhibition begins its countywide tour in the Glens Centre Manorhamilton on Friday night, November 4 at 7.30pm and everyone is invited to attend this free and interesting exhibition at which refreshments will be served. Regarding the exhibition North Leitrim Women’s Centre and Scéal Heritage Consultancy say “the exhibition was formed as a result of the first phase of the new venture 'Leitrim Women Through Time,' a collaborative heritage project created by the North Leitrim Women’s Centre and Scéal Heritage Consultancy.



“This was supported by the Heritage Council's 2022 Community Heritage Grant scheme. The new community-based project sets out to explore and share people’s knowledge and memories of the everyday lives of women in the county over hundreds of years. This project focuses on the lives of the ordinary Leitrim woman; celebrating the majority, rather than the minority, and those previously neglected in discussion. It concentrates on the experiences of the everyday woman – highlighting the value of remembering and recording what domestic, working, and personal life was like for local women.

“For the exhibition, the project worked with community participants across the region to gather information and suggestions for themes which would best tell the story of Leitrim women in the period of 1850 to 1950.

“The exhibition will be displayed in venues across the county, and the project would like to connect with any groups or organisations who would be interested in displaying the free travelling exhibition in their venue.



'Leitrim Women Through Time' will be a multi-phase project that will work to gather and preserve an archive of Leitrim women’s history for the future. Everyone is welcome to contribute memories, writings, photographs, and any other information – you can get in contact with the project via the details below – https://www.facebook.com/leitrimwomenthroughtime

scealheritage@gmail.com / info@northleitrimwomenscentre.ie / 071 985 6220.”