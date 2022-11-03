Funding allocated to Men's Sheds in Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced funding of €800,000 to support Men’s Sheds around the country. The initiative will see grants of €2,000 provided to over 400 Men’s Sheds nationwide to assist them with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills. Local recipients include Kinlough Men's Shed; Ballinamore Men's Shed; North Leitrim Men's Shed; Carrick on Shannon Men's Shed and Mohill Men's Shed.
The individual grants will be distributed to the over 400 Men’s Sheds via its representative body, the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA).
Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country. They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise. And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important. So, I’m delighted to be in a position to support our Men’s Sheds with funding of €800,000. This will assist our Men’s Sheds with grants of €2,000, which they can use to cover their running costs or carry out small improvements at their premises.”
