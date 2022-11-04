The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A wet and cloudy start tomorrow but the rain will clear eastwards during the morning and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers. Towards the evening, the showers will become heavier with the chance of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.
Saturday night: A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight, heaviest and most frequent over Atlantic coastal counties with the chance of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Sunday: Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest. Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.
Sunday night: Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
