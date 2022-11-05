Search

05 Nov 2022

Fined €120 for non display of tax at Leitrim Court

Carrick-on-Shannon man denies being ‘very drunk’

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

05 Nov 2022 12:00 PM

Michael Murray, Cloonerra, Strokestown, Co Roscommon was convicted and €120 at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court after he failed to pay a fine for no motor tax.


The court heard that Mr Murray's vehicle had been without tax for almost a year prior to the fine being issued at Quarry Lane, Boyle, on October 28, 2021.


Gardai seized the vehicle and it was noted that the vehicle is now off the road.
The previous tax had expired on November 30, 2020. The loss to revenue was €333 and Mr Murray had failed to back tax the vehicle for the period it was on the road and untaxed.


Mr Murray's solicitor, John Anderson, said the fine had gone to his parent's address and when he got the fine it was outside of the period in which he could pay it.


He asked that the fine be left at the original amount of €90.


Mr Murray told the court that he had a second vehicle for work at the time and rarely used the vehicle at the centre of this offence.


He reiterated that the vehicle the focus of the fine was off the road now.
When asked by Judge Sandra Murphy if he intended to back tax the vehicle to cover the period it was on the road, Mr Murray said, “I don't see how I can pay it. The van is off the road now.”


When Judge Murphy pointed out that the vehicle had been on the road when it was seized because there was no tax displayed, Mr Murray again said he did not see how he could back tax it as it was no longer on the road.


Judge Murphy then imposed a conviction and fined Mr Murray €120.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media