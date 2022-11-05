Fined €120 for non display of tax at Leitrim Court

Michael Murray, Cloonerra, Strokestown, Co Roscommon was convicted and €120 at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court after he failed to pay a fine for no motor tax.



The court heard that Mr Murray's vehicle had been without tax for almost a year prior to the fine being issued at Quarry Lane, Boyle, on October 28, 2021.



Gardai seized the vehicle and it was noted that the vehicle is now off the road.

The previous tax had expired on November 30, 2020. The loss to revenue was €333 and Mr Murray had failed to back tax the vehicle for the period it was on the road and untaxed.



Mr Murray's solicitor, John Anderson, said the fine had gone to his parent's address and when he got the fine it was outside of the period in which he could pay it.



He asked that the fine be left at the original amount of €90.



Mr Murray told the court that he had a second vehicle for work at the time and rarely used the vehicle at the centre of this offence.



He reiterated that the vehicle the focus of the fine was off the road now.

When asked by Judge Sandra Murphy if he intended to back tax the vehicle to cover the period it was on the road, Mr Murray said, “I don't see how I can pay it. The van is off the road now.”



When Judge Murphy pointed out that the vehicle had been on the road when it was seized because there was no tax displayed, Mr Murray again said he did not see how he could back tax it as it was no longer on the road.



Judge Murphy then imposed a conviction and fined Mr Murray €120.