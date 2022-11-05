Tickets on sale for launch of Leitrim Guardian in Lough Rynn Castle

The launch of the 2023 Leitrim Guardian and presentation of the annual Person of the year Award plus literary awards will take place in Lough Rynn Castle on Sunday, November 27 at 2pm. It includes a three course meal in the Banquet Room.

This year the Person of the Year award goes to the very deserving Edwina Guckian. Edwina has been selected due to her consistent efforts to make life better and less isolated for her neighbours and for many older people in the local community with ideas such as the 'The Modern Day Mummers'.

This was a project bringing Ceili music and dance to the doorsteps of older people suffering from rural isolation during lockdown.

Edwina also organised the sending out of seed for growing the oats so that people could make their own headdress in conjunction with Leitrim County Council.

She represented Leitrim in the Rose of Tralee competition some years ago and by volunteering in Chernobyl with the subsequent sale of her CD for this cause.

She runs a very successful dance company called Àirc Damhsa Culture Club and her students have won many national awards.

Her genuine caring nature, community awareness, consistent friendliness, cheerful disposition and her refusal to have her head turned by all this success mark her out as a very worthy recipient for this award.

Tickets for this year's Leitrim Guardian launch are €40 and are available from: Ann Murray, Carrigallen, ph: 086 8966973; Tommy Moran, Ballinamore, ph: 086 8588031; Fr John Sexton, Rossinver ph: 071 9854022.