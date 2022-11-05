Search

05 Nov 2022

Community service in lieu of custodial sentences for Roscommon man

Community service in lieu of custodial sentences for Roscommon man

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

05 Nov 2022 1:30 PM

A Roscommon man who kicked a garda and refused to obey the directions given to him by the gardai was given two community service orders in lieu of prison sentences when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.


The court had heard previously that Emmet Brannigan, 3 Drumgowla House, Cortubber, Co Roscommon had pleaded guilty to assaulting Sgt Ronan Mooney, and failing to comply with the direction of a garda, on September 4, 2021 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The court heard the defendant was refused entry to An Poitin Still. Gardai attended and he was directed to move on but refused to go.


He was arrested and handcuffed and as he was being placed in the garda van he kicked out with his heel and struck Sgt Mooney on his shin.


At last week's sitting of the court, Judge Sandra Murphy heard that Mr Brannigan has apologised to Sgt Mooney for the incident and is “full of remorse for his actions.”


Mr Brannigan's solicitor, John Anderson, acknowledged that his client had a previous record stating “alcohol is a factor” in his offending.


He said that his client had previously sought treatment for his issues with alcohol but when these latest offences occurred, Mr Brannigan's relationship had just broken down.


He said that Mr Brannigan was now “effectively homeless” at the moment, living in temporary accommodation during the week and with his brother at weekends.


“He is very apologetic for what happened,” said Mr Anderson, asking that community service be considered in lieu of any custodial sentence

.
Judge Murphy said that the probation report she had received on the defendant was “very positive and very much in favour of community service” and, in light of his remorse and guilty plea, she felt that community service “is the correct one.”
“He has faced up to this very well,” she said.


She then convicted and sentenced Mr Brannigan to 60 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison for failing to obey the directions of a garda.


For the section 2 assault of Sgt Mooney she convicted and sentenced Mr Brannigan to 120 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media