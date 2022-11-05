Community service in lieu of custodial sentences for Roscommon man

A Roscommon man who kicked a garda and refused to obey the directions given to him by the gardai was given two community service orders in lieu of prison sentences when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



The court had heard previously that Emmet Brannigan, 3 Drumgowla House, Cortubber, Co Roscommon had pleaded guilty to assaulting Sgt Ronan Mooney, and failing to comply with the direction of a garda, on September 4, 2021 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The court heard the defendant was refused entry to An Poitin Still. Gardai attended and he was directed to move on but refused to go.



He was arrested and handcuffed and as he was being placed in the garda van he kicked out with his heel and struck Sgt Mooney on his shin.



At last week's sitting of the court, Judge Sandra Murphy heard that Mr Brannigan has apologised to Sgt Mooney for the incident and is “full of remorse for his actions.”



Mr Brannigan's solicitor, John Anderson, acknowledged that his client had a previous record stating “alcohol is a factor” in his offending.



He said that his client had previously sought treatment for his issues with alcohol but when these latest offences occurred, Mr Brannigan's relationship had just broken down.



He said that Mr Brannigan was now “effectively homeless” at the moment, living in temporary accommodation during the week and with his brother at weekends.



“He is very apologetic for what happened,” said Mr Anderson, asking that community service be considered in lieu of any custodial sentence

.

Judge Murphy said that the probation report she had received on the defendant was “very positive and very much in favour of community service” and, in light of his remorse and guilty plea, she felt that community service “is the correct one.”

“He has faced up to this very well,” she said.



She then convicted and sentenced Mr Brannigan to 60 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison for failing to obey the directions of a garda.



For the section 2 assault of Sgt Mooney she convicted and sentenced Mr Brannigan to 120 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison.