Drumshanbo man warned he can’t 'run away' from matters before court

A Drumshanbo man was told that he could not “run away” from matters before the court by Judge Sandra Murphy.

Samual Flynn, Aughriman, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim had previously pleaded guilty to six counts of dangerous driving on July 27, 2020, at Priest’s Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon, at Leitrim Road, Carrick-on- Shannon, at Grange, Carrick-on-Shannon, at Fawn, Leitrim Village, at Tullylannon, Leitrim Village and at Cloonmore Upper, Drumkeerin.

The matter was in for disposal before last week's sitting of Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Judge Murphy said that she had considered the matter very carefully, adding it is “an appalling episode involving two fingers to An Garda Siochana”.

“There were many episodes of dangerous driving,” she said, on the night in question, witnessed by an off-duty gardai.

She acknowledged there was some suggestion that Mr Flynn did not realise that he was being pursued by a garda as the garda's vehicle was his own and there were no blue lights.

She also noted Mr Flynn has completed a pro-social driving course.

Speaking in mitigation, Mr Flynn's solicitor, Peter Collins, said that his client was only 21 years of age at the time of the offence and “has not come to garda attention before this or after it”.

He said Mr Flynn was from a “very respectable family” and described this night as “a total aberration”.

“Mr Flynn is working and qualified as an engineer,” he said.

Judge Murphy said “what is aggravating (this case) for me is the persistent efforts of dangerous driving.

“As I recall, he ended up in a crash and all (in the car) abandoned the scene.”

She noted during the period of driving doors on the vehicle were opened and shut and said that it is a “very serious matter”.

She convicted and fined Mr Flynn €250 for the offence at Priest's Lane and disqualified him from driving for two years.

She said she would be seeking a probation report “as this is very serious” with a view to considering community service before deciding on the remaining offences.

However, Mr Flynn said that he had a job secured in Australia and was flying out in two weeks. He said that he had already pushed back the job by a week and could not ask for another extension as he would lose the offer.

“You could have killed yourself and anyone else,” noted Judge Murphy.

Mr Flynn said: “I went to the pro-social (course) and I have learned from my mistakes”.

Judge Murphy however told the defendant “this is one of the worst episodes of dangerous driving I've seen. You can't run away from it,” she told Mr Flynn.

“I would suggest to you it is not advisable to leave the country (until this matter is fully dealt with)”.

She asked Mr Flynn why he applied for a job in Australia when he knew he was “before the court on six counts of dangerous driving”.

Mr Flynn replied “I've put my whole life on hold”.

“I understand that,” replied Judge Murphy, “I know you are a young man, but I'm not seeing any insight or remorse on this.”

She told Mr Collins, “He doesn't seem to get what he has done at all”.

She then adjourned the remaining matters until December 20 for the completion of a probation report.

Mr Collins later returned to court and asked that recognisance be fixed in the matter of the disqualification. Judge Murphy pointed out “but he pleaded guilty to the offence”.

Mr Collins said his client “does not want a disqualification imposed yet” asking that recognisance be set.